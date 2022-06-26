Overnight disturbance leads to four people shot at northside bar

An overnight disturbance at a bar just north of downtown led to four people being shot, two of whom were critically injured.

SAN ANTONIO — Four people were injured, two critically, in an overnight shooting at a bar just north of downtown.

Police were called to the 3800 block of Blanco around 2:13 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to SAPD, some type of disturbance began in the parking lot of the Manhattan Nightclub and one person pulled out a gun and began shooting. Two of the victims were critically injured and the other two were able to drive themselves to the hospital for treatment. The other two were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene. No information was provided on the suspect(s), who fled immediately following the shooting.

The victims ages and genders were not provided.

No other details were provided.

This is an ongoing investigation.

