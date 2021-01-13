Four people killed in Guadalupe County fire

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office responded to a fire in the 300 Block of Leisure Village

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including two teens and a child, died in fire Tuesday night in Guadalupe County, according to officials.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office responded to a fire in the 300 Block of Leisure Village around 10:50 p.m. Four fire departments and an EMS department also responded to the fire. Heavy flames were seen when crews arrived.

Officials say four people were inside at the time of the fire, including a a 44-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, and an 8-year-old boy. Their identies are not being released, pending identification through the Medical Examiner. Officials say one person who also lived in the house was able to escape the fire. Another person who lived there was not home at the time.