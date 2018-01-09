SAN ANTONIO — Four people were transported to the hospital following an accident between a car and an 18-wheeler on the northeast side Saturday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD is urging drivers to avoid Bulverde Road between Evans Road and TPC Parkway following the major crash around 1:20 pm. The accident occurred at Bulverde Road and Regal Park.

Investigators said the smaller vehicle was traveling north before attempting to turn left. The truck was traveling south and was struck by the car that was trying to turn left.

This caused the 18-wheeler to tip over on its side.

Emergency crews used the jaws of life to pull two people out of the smaller vehicle. The male driver and female passenger were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was also a dog in the back seat, according to SAPD. The animal survived, but its condition is unknown.

The male driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were two passengers in the truck. One male passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and the other female passenger was uninjured.

Major accident between car, 18-wheeler reported on the northeast side

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

© 2018 KENS