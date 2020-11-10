Four people escape house fire on the far north-side

The fire is believed to have started in the back corner of the house.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews responded to a house fire on the city's far north side Sunday afternoon.

Crews were able to get to the house on Borgfeld Road in about 10 minutes. The flames were extinguished in about 20, crews said.

There were four people inside the home, but no serious injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have started in the back corner of the house.

The Fire Marshal arrived on scene, but the cause of the fire has not been reported. Damages are estimated up to $175,000, crews said.