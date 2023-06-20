Four people detained after chase with suspected human smuggler in Zavala County

The chase happened Monday around 1 a.m. after a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a Blue Toyota Tundra on Highway 57 east of La Pryor, Texas.

ZAVALA COUNTY, Texas — A high-speed chase with a suspected human smuggler in Zavala County ended with a crash after the driver tried to run from officers.

The chase happened Monday around 1 a.m. after a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a Blue Toyota Tundra on Highway 57 east of La Pryor, Texas. The chase ended just before they entered Batesville when deputies put down spike strips.

The spike strips blew out the tires and caused the driver to lose control and roll several times.

Four people inside the truck were taken to the hospital. They were all from Honduras, country officials said.

The driver and one passenger got away in the brush.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

