Four men arrested for indecent exposure at New Braunfels river park

Police say people in the river park reported inappropriate activities at the Landa Park public restrooms.

SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels police said they arrested four men on indecent exposure charges after receiving complaints by people visiting Landa Park.

Police say visitors to the river park reported inappropriate activities at the Landa Park public restrooms. Officers conducted a month-long investigation, resulting in the four arrests.

81-year-old John Scott was arrested on scene and arrest warrants were served on 66-year-old Ronald Gosset, 37-year-old Cesar Interiano, and 69-year-old James Kofakis, all of New Braunfels, police said.

New Braunfels police said during the investigation, no minors were involved and none of the complaints received on this matter involved minors.

All four men face indecent exposure charges, which is a Class B misdemeanor and carries of sentence of to six months in jail and a fine up to $2,000.

