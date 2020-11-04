SAN ANTONIO — Four families are displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex in the 14600 block of Nacogdoches Road.

According to an official with the San Antonio Fire Department, the call came in just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, crews found a large building with flames shooting out of the rood. A second alarm was immediately ordered; a total of 33 fire personnel responded to the scene.

Firefighters immediately went into offensive operations mode and then changed to defensive operations shortly after the incident commander noticed the building's structural integrity was becoming questionable.

An evacuation was ordered, as were aerial operations.

Fire crews fought the fire utilizing aerial and ground operations. It took about 1 hour and 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Four units were declared a total loss, displacing four families. Resources were made available to those displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not clear at this time.