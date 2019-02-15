SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at an apartment complex the oasis at Oakwell on the city's northeast side Friday afternoon.

30 units responded to the fire at 1900 northeast Loop 410, between Wurzbach and Ira Lee Road, just inside the loop.

San Antonio fire officials told Kens 5 that everyone made it out okay. They said 12 apartment units were impacted, and the units were all in the same building.

The fire appeared to be inside the wall of the apartments, making it difficult to fight. Flames were seen through the roof. There was also heavy smoke billowing from the three-story complex.

A firefighter was injured by falling debris, suffering a laceration to the head. No other injuries were reported, but four dogs died in the fire.

The owner, Shaquille Melendez said he stopped by his apartment for a lunch break just two hours before the fire. He didn't know it would be the last time he played with his dogs. Ms. Bear, Ralph, Summer and a puppy all died in the fire.

A family with two babies are among the displaced. Firefighters tried to salvage some of their items. Maria Meñana said the playpen was covered in soot. A package of diapers and formula was usable.

"It's hard right now for us," said Meñana who was home when the fire broke out. She said at the first sign of smoke, she grabbed her 1-year-old and 3-month-old sons and ran. The family moved into the Oasis at Oakwell one month ago. The electrical fire tore through the upper levels but left smoke and water damage to their first-floor unit.

"Thank God we're alive and our kids are safe," said Meñana. "That's the most important right now."

A spokesperson from the San Antonio Fire Department said it was an electrical fire.