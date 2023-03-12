Arrests made after 4 killed in Dallas apartment shooting, police say

The incident happened near Marsh Lane and Forest Lane in the Northwest Dallas area.

DALLAS — Four people were killed and two suspects have been arrested after a shooting at a Dallas apartment over the weekend, police said.

Police said they responded to the incident around 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue, near the intersection of Marsh Lane and Forest Lane, in the Northwest Dallas area.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, police were called after family members reported that the victims had not answered their phones all day.

When officers arrived, they found two men and two women who were fatally shot inside the apartment. The victims' names have not been released by the medical examiner's office.

Police said an infant was inside the apartment when the shooting happened, but they were not injured.

Police identified two suspects in the case: 18-year-old Artemio Maldonado and 20-year-old Azucena Sanchez, according to a police news release.

The affidavit said Sanchez was the ex-girlfriend of one of the victims and that they were in a custody dispute over their child. Relatives of the victim told police that Sanchez and Maldonado had made multiple threats against the victim, according to the affidavit.

Investigators reviewed security video from the apartment complex and saw a vehicle matching Maldonado's leaving the apartment around 1:11 a.m. Sunday. A neighbor told police that he heard possible gunshots around 1 a.m., but he didn't call police, the affidavit said.

Later Sunday night, around 9:30 p.m., police located Maldonado's vehicle on Northhaven Road, about a mile west of the shooting.

They saw Maldonado and Sanchez walking to the vehicle and took them into custody for questioning.

In his interview, Maldonado admitted to shooting all four victims, the affidavit said.

He told police that he and Sanchez broke into the apartment through a back bedroom window, according to the affidavit. When they got inside, they had a "confrontation" with the victims and then shot them, the affidavit said.

Sanchez told police they broke into the apartment to take money, thinking no one was home. The victims confronted Maldonado and Sanchez, and Maldonado shot them, Sanchez told police, according to the affidavit.