San Antonio Police have released the names of three of the four people who were injured Tuesday morning when a car crashed into a VIA bus stop at the intersection of Culebra and North Zarzamora around 11 a.m.

Police said three victims are in stable condition at University Hospital. They are: 33-year-old Marcos Estrada, 53-year-old Reicedo Concepcion and 55-year-old Vanneta Georgia.

A fourth person is being treated for critical injuries. Police say she is a 28-year-old pregnant woman but they have not released her name.

Police said the accident happened when a 2002 Nissan Maxima was westbound at a high rate of speed on Culebra Road.

Police said that, for unknown reasons, the driver swerved into the eastbound side of the roadway against a red traffic light and crashed into the bus stop, striking all four people.

According to police, the driver of the Nissan was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. On the scene, police said one of his passengers was also taken in for an evaluation and a second passenger was not injured.

Eyewitness Matt Rodriguez said he saw the accident happen while he was across the street waiting for the bus. “He came speeding down Culebra and he surpassed a red light and he lost control in the intersection,” Rodriguez said. “It was the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I can’t stop shaking.”

“He must have been going about 60 miles an hour and he was definitely speeding,” Rodriguez added.

Rene Hernandez said he was doing sign installation work at the corner when he saw the crash. Hernandez said he has complained about pedestrian safety at the intersection, but he has seen no improvement. “This is a dangerous corner and this happens all the time,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said more should be done to promote safety because the hard-working people of the neighborhood are often on the streets. “This is a poor side of town and the bus is their transportation. They are hard-working people who can’t afford to take luxuries so they should be protected,” he said.

Expressing his thoughts about the injuries, Hernandez said “I just feel sad and pray that nobody dies.”

© 2018 KENS