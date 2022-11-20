Four apartments damaged in overnight fire on northeast-side of town

When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from a third floor unit.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An overnight fire at a northeast-side apartment complex damaged four units, firefighters say.

The fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. on the 11200 block of Perrin Beitel Rd at the OakRidge Apartments.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from a third floor unit when they arrived, and quickly made entry to begin battling the blaze, which was inside a wall that separates the adjacent apartment.

The batallion chief says everyone was able to get out safely without injuries as crews worked quickly to open the walls and stop the fire from spreading.

A total of four units were impacted by the fire.

The residents of those units are being helped by management to relocate.

Officials say that more than 30 SAFD units responded to the fire as a precaution.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire, but don't know what started it at this time.

No other details were provided and no injuries were reported.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.