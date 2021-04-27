Family law attorney weighs in on Texas foster care system following shutdown of Children's Shelter facility

Issues with foster youth placement led DFPS to order a temporary shutdown of the 66-bed facility known as the Cottage.

SAN ANTONIO — The Children Shelter’s temporary closure of the Cottage has prompted wider discussions in the legal community about the issue of proper placement of foster youth.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services implemented a placement hold on Family Tapestry, a division of the Children’s Shelter. The DFPS-signed letter, addressed to the Children’s Shelter’s CEO, cites improper placement of foster youth as one of the reasons for the placement hold.

Family law lawyer Joe Hoelscher read the letter and isn’t surprised by the issue affecting the foster care system statewide.

“I was surprised that the problem had been going on so intensely for a while, but I wasn’t at all surprised that we’ve got a problem placing kids in Bexar County—really Texas, but especially Bexar County,” Hoelscher said.

Hoelscher argues the coronavirus pandemic, combined with the dispute between DFPS and Family Tapestry, is one example of actions negatively impacting families and foster children.

Securing appropriate placements for foster youth continues to be a growing challenge across the state with shelters struggling with accommodating large numbers of youth.

“Over the last year, we’ve had kids placed in Dallas, we’ve had kids placed out of state. They’re being sent to completely foreign environments and they’re not having any contact because of being sent so far away or to so many different places,” Hoelscher said.

He emphasized it’s vital foster care children be placed in the healthiest environments, but he realizes the system can’t be fixed anytime soon.

“The reality is we don’t have enough foster parents. We need all the help we can get, so having a fight between Family Tapestry and DFPS is only going to make the shift further away from the kids and into that dispute.”