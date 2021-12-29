Fort Worth oilman, philanthropist William 'Tex' Moncrief dies at 101

Through the William A. and Elizabeth B. Moncrief Foundation, Moncfrief contributed heavily to educational, health and civic organizations.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth oilman and philanthropist William "Tex" Moncrief died Wednesday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

He was 101.

Moncrief, like his father, was an oilman, and the family company had no shortage of successes through the years, making oil discoveries across Texas and into Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Wyoming, according to a biography of Moncrief from the University of Texas at Austin.

Moncrief was well known in Fort Worth and Texas for his philanthropy.

Through the William A. and Elizabeth B. Moncrief Foundation, Moncfrief contributed heavily to educational, health and civic organizations.

According to the Star-Telegram, he donated $100 million to the UT Southwestern Medical Center, which bears his name on the Moncrief Cancer Institute and Monty and Tex Moncrief Medical Center, both locations in Fort Worth.

A 1942 alum at the University of Texas, he was a strong supporter of the University of Texas system and also served on the system's board of regents from 1987-1993.

For his contributions to the system, the University of Texas in 1997 honored Moncrief by adding his name to the Moncrief-Neuhaus Athletic Center, which is the headquarters for the UT football team.

The program also dedicated a statue to Moncrief in 2010.

Forbes estimated Moncrief's net worth at more than $1 billion.

Moncrief's nephew, Mike Moncrief, was Fort Worth's mayor from 2003 to 2011.

State Rep. Charlie Geren, of Fort Worth, tweeted a tribute to Tex Moncrief, calling him "a legend in the Texas oil and gas industry and a very generous man."