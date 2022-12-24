Fort Worth police detain man at Hulen Mall after he reportedly chased after woman while holding a gun

Multiple witnesses confirmed a man with a gun was chasing a woman, police say.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police on Saturday evening were investigating at Hulen Mall after a woman reportedly told police someone was trying to shoot her, but no shooting or injuries were confirmed.

Police responded to the incident Saturday afternoon at the mall, which is located at Hulen Street and Interstate 20 in southwest Fort Worth. There were no confirmed shots, police said, but a woman told a mall employee that someone was trying to shoot her.

Multiple witnesses confirmed seeing a man with a gun chasing a female, police say. The man left the mall and went towards a nearby apartment complex where he was detained by officers. It is unclear if any charges have been pressed.

The mall was locked down at the time of the incident, police say, but has since been cleared.

A gun was located, police say, and the incident appears to be a domestic violence investigation.