Fort Worth police mourning loss of K-9 officer

The Fort Worth Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9 officers Saturday.

The department says Joekel lost his battle with cancer and sever hip dyspasia.

Joekel served with the police department from 2013-2018. He assisted in the recovery and seizure of thousands of dollars in illegal narcotics, apprehended felons and located guns used in robberies, Fort Worth police said.

Joekel was also the first dog deployed when Fort Worth police officer Pearce was shot in the line of duty, according to the department’s Facebook post.