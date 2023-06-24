Fort Worth Herd cancels afternoon cattle drives through July

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you want to see the Fort Worth Herd cattle drive in the Stockyards, you better show up to the early time.
The group posted to its Facebook page on Friday saying that the afternoon cattle drive, which typically starts at 4 p.m. daily, was canceled through July. Folks can still see the daily cattle drive at 11:30 a.m. or catch a behind the scenes experience from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Longhorn Pen just behind the Livestock Exchange Building.
There is no charge to attend and you can view the procession from the sidewalk. For other frequently asked questions about the Fort Worth Herd, visit their website here.
You can get more updates from the Fort Worth Herd by following them on Twitter (@fortworthherd) or text THEHERD to 41444. To support the Fort Worth Herd by giving a donation, click here.
More Texas headlines: