Fort Worth drug bust leads to seizure of enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people, police say

Fort Worth police say the drug bust happened on Nov. 4 and led to four arrests.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Authorities in Fort Worth seized enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people during an operation this week, police said Friday.

Police said the drug bust happened on Nov. 4 after a one-month investigation by the department's drug task force.

Authorities seized one kilogram of "pure" fentanyl, a firearm and $100,000 in cash. Four arrests were also made. Police did not specify where the operation occurred.

Efforts to curb an increase in overdose deaths caused by fentanyl-laced pills have continued across the nation. The Department of Justice announced in September that the Drug Enforcement Administration had seized 1.8 million fake pills and made 810 arrests nationwide within two months.

Local residents have also started initiatives to warn about the dangers of fake pills.

A local mother put up a billboard near AT&T Stadium in Arlington in October after her 22-year-old daughter died after taking a fake pill earlier this year.

“She took a Percocet, and it was laced with fentanyl.. and that took her life,” said Patricia Saldivar.

A group known as Challenge of Tarrant County sent out PSAs over the summer asking parents to keep on eye on their children's social media activity. The group said fake pills are being purchased through social media.