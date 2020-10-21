Fort Worth City Council votes to rename stretch of road Atatiana Jefferson Memorial Parkway

Councilmembers Kelly Allen Gray and Ann Zadeh proposed the renaming Tuesday.

The Fort Worth City Council voted to rename a main thoroughfare in east Fort Worth from East Allen Avenue at Interstate 35 West to East Maddox Avenue at U.S. Highway 287 after Atatiana Jefferson.

Councilmembers Kelly Allen Gray and Ann Zadeh proposed the renaming Tuesday. The City will waive the $700 fee for the application and waive the sign fabrication and installation costs.

The Atatiana Jefferson Memorial Parkway will run near Jefferson's home.

Jefferson was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer a little more than a year ago. Jefferson was playing video games at home with her nephew in the early morning hours of Oct. 12. A neighbor noticed the front door was ajar and called Fort Worth police’s non-emergency number for a welfare check. Now-former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean arrived at the residence and fired a shot through the window, killing Jefferson.

He did not announce himself as a police officer. He has since been indicted by a grand jury and charged with murder and is awaiting a court date.