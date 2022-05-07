Getting the boot: Those annoying poles at Billy Bob's Texas are getting removed

Billy Bob's on Tuesday announced plans for several renovations, most notably the removal of those pesky poles.

FORT WORTH, Texas — For all of Billy Bob's Texas' legendary status and history, anyone who's seen a show at the Fort Worth honkytonk likely knows one particular issue with the venue.

Or, rather, two.

Not far from the stage are two large poles that partially obstruct the view of anyone sitting behind them. Unless you're sitting feet from the stage, or directly in the middle of the showroom, you know the poles.

Now, there's good news: They're coming down.

Billy Bob's on Tuesday announced plans for several renovations, most notably the removal of those pesky poles.

Billy Bob's general manager Marty Travis said the venue will also lift a portion of the roof, helping improve viewing and sound quality.

Travis said an "overwhelming" amount of guests have complained about the poles blocking their view from the seats, which can cost a pricy ticket depending on who's performing.

Renovations to the showroom at @BillyBobsTexas is starting right now. It’s going to take an estimated 3 weeks. The venue will remain open while this is under construction. Plan is to remove 2 poles by main stage and raise roof to help with view and sound. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/05Jjh1H4Qg — Susanne Brunner (@SusanneBrunner) July 5, 2022

Billy Bob's offers ticketed seating on the main showroom floor and general admission space on the sides of the venue.

Billy Bob's, located in Fort Worth's Stockyards area north of downtown, holds up to 6,000 people and bills itself as the world's largest honkytonk.

The venue has hosted major acts in country music since it opened in 1981, including George Strait, Garth Brooks and George Jones. Billy Bob's, like other music venues, shut down during the initial months of the pandemic, reopening in August 2020.