Mrs. Jessie Mae-Hill says she's happy to see her 100th birthday with family.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — On Sunday, families and friends made their way to Fort Valley to help Mrs. Jessie Mae-Hill celebrate 100 years of living.

Mrs. Hill is originally from Eastman, and she moved to Fort Valley with her 2 sisters who are now her neighbors.

She had a total of 4 children and is the grandmother of 12 grandchildren, some of which she raised.

Also, one of Hill's sisters isn't too far behind, she'll also be 100 in the next two years.

Some of Hill's family members reflected on what it's like to see Mrs. Jessie reach that 100-year mark.

"While we still have them, give them a mic and put it on record and let them tell us the younger generation what it took to get over and achieve what they did to live this long," Todd Shipp said.

"She took me in at 50, and raised me on her own, and she did pretty well," James Adams said.

13WMAZ was unable to have a one-on-one conversation with Mrs. Hill, but she says she's happy to see her 100th birthday with family.