Fort Hood provides update on soldier who died after collapsing during physical training

Pvt. Corlton L. Chee 25, of Pinehill, NM, died on Sept. 2 after collapsing following physical training on Aug. 28

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Chain of Command and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division have initiated an investigation on the death of PV2 Corlton Chee, according to Fort Hood. An investigation is required every time a Soldier dies unexpectedly.

"Corlton Chee and his family remain foremost in our thoughts. We honor his service and send our deepest condolences to his parents, sisters, fiancé, young sons, extended family and friends," Fort Hood said in a press release.

Fort Hood asked that the family's privacy is respected during this period of grief and to allow Fort Hood time to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

Foul play is not suspected, according to Fort Hood.

Chee, 25, of Pinehill, NM, died on Sept. 2 after collapsing following physical training on Aug. 28. He entered the army in February 2020, as a Tank Crewman.

Chee collapsed while conducting physical fitness training and was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center.

He was then moved to Baylor Scott and White in Temple on August 30 where he passed away with his family by his side.