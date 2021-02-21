Fort Hood pipe burst impacts more than 900 soldiers

The post said maintenance personnel are working to fix the pipe, but added that it will take around 24 hours to repair.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood officials said Saturday night that they are working to fix a "major" hot water pipe burst that has impacted more than 900 soldiers.

Officials said the break affects seven barracks on the installation where there more than 900 soldiers live. The barracks do not have heat or hot water as a result of the break, officials said.

Housing accommodations are being made for the impacted soldiers. The post said maintenance personnel has begun repairs and anticipate that it will day 24 hours to fix.