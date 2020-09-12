Fort Hood committee testifies on Capitol Hill about findings of review done after Vanessa Guillen's death

The hearing comes one day after the Army announced the firings or suspension of 14 Fort Hood leaders.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The five members of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee testified Wednesday in front of a House subcommittee.

The panel, created in the wake of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen's death, made 70 recommendations to change the command climate and culture on Fort Hood.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy addressed the findings Wednesday. He announced 14 Fort Hood leaders were relieved of duty or suspended. The list included Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who was the Deputy Commanding General on post when Vanessa Guillen was killed.

The Subcommittee on Military Personnel, chaired by California Rep. Jackie Speier (D), heard testimony from all five members of the review committee.

Speier was the primary sponsor of the I Am Vanessa Guillen bill which would allow soldiers to report sexual assault or harassment outside of their chain of command.

"This report is a damning indictment of Fort Hood and it's leadership," Speier said in her opening remarks.

Guillen's family and supporters pushed for the bill in light of Guillen's claim that she was sexually harassed but did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation.

The review committee found what it called “a deficient climate at Fort Hood, including ineffective implementation of the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program."

Committee member Queta Rodriguez said they conducted 647 individual interviews and of those 503 were women.