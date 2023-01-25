Former Uvalde principal dropped from major lawsuit

Mandy Gutierrez was the principal of Robb the day a gunman stormed into the school and killed 19 students and two teachers.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — A former Uvalde principal was dropped as a party to a major lawsuit filed by victims' families in the wake of the Robb Elementary mass shooting in May.

Mandy Gutierrez was the principal of Robb the day a gunman stormed into the school and killed 19 students and two teachers. Back in August, Uvalde CISD announced Gutierrez will shift to the position of assistant director of special education for the district.

The lawsuit filed by several victims and victims' families is against several parties, including former Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo, the school district, the gun supplier, among many others. Gutierrez was previously a party to the lawsuit. Both parties agreed this week that she would be dropped from the suit, according to the law firm, Baum, Hedlund, Aristei, Rogers, Morris, Grover & Goldman, P.C. L.L.P.

Gutierrez only served one year as principal of Robb. One of numerous people interviewed by the Texas House investigative committee created in the wake of the shooting, Gutierrez was suddenly placed on paid administrative leave by Superintendent Hal Harrell on July 25, during which time she wrote to committee members seeking to clarify her role in the emergency response on May 24.

Gutierrez was eventually reinstated after three days of leave.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.