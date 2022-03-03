Former U.S. Marine running 100 miles for children with autism in San Antonio

The San Antonio native will be running a total of 100 miles for 24 hours straight, the Autism Community Network says.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio native and former U.S. Marine, Frank Vasquez, will be running a total of 100 miles for 24 hours straight to support families of children with autism this weekend.

The Autism Community Network said Vasquez founded Right Now Motivational Team after noticing the mental and physical impacts that the lockdown of 2020 had on people.

In 2022, the organization said Vasquez dedicated himself to ultrarunning which is long distance running saying, "Together we can display and create avenues to everyone seeking personal development. My goal is to help, and inspire, everyone to flourish in life. Everyone is fighting internal battles we can’t see. Right now, we can make a difference one life at a time.”

Vasquez will begin his run on April 23 and will not stop running until April 24, the organization says he will be running on the San Antonio Greenway Trail System and invites others to join him along any portion of his run. The run will begin and end at the Alamo.