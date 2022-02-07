Former Taft basketball player dies after shooting in Kansas

A former Taft High School basketball player was killed after being shot following an altercation over the weekend in Kansas, officials say.

At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the Riley County Police Department responded to a shooting outside of a bar in Manhattan, Kansas. When police got on scene, they found 21-year-old Josh Wardi had been shot.

Police said they saw the man who shot Wardi and chased him. During the chase, one of the officers fired two shots at the suspect, 19-year-old Tremelle R. Montgomery, hitting him in the leg which ended the chase.

An investigation revealed that Wardi and Montgomery were at the same bar that night. While outside of the bar, the two got into a verbal altercation and witnesses say Montgomery shot Wardi.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone with any information to contact 1-800-KS-CRIME.

The Taft Basketball team expressed their sorrow on Twitter reflecting on Wardi's spirit saying, ''he inspired everyone around him to be a better person.''

We are devastated & heartbroken with the passing of Josh Wardi. He was as real as it get. Selfless, caring, smart, tough, genuine, & hard working. He never had a bad day, was always smiling & upbeat no matter what. He inspired everyone around him to be a better person. pic.twitter.com/ZTrbw5Nm8P — Taft Basketball (@taft_basketball) February 5, 2022

The Taft Raider Athletic Booster Club expressed their condolences on Facebook, saying "Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of Former Taft Basketball player Josh Wardi. Please keep them in your prayers."