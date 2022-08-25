Former Southside ISD teacher sentenced

Rodriguez will spend 20 years behind bars for child pornography.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A former teacher at Southside ISD was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison on child pornography charges.

56-year-old Mark Rodriguez was sentenced this week.

Three devices were found at his home during a search that contained approximately 4,700 images and 384 videos of child pornography

“During his sentencing, Rodriguez acknowledged that his job was to be a protector, not a predator, of children,” said Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Callahan. “He failed. The justice system has now held him accountable. We are proud of the work our office and law enforcement partners do to combat this blight on our communities.”

“HSI San Antonio, remains committed in identifying individuals distributing child pornography on the internet,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee. “Identifying and investigating those who prey on our most vulnerable population, especially those individuals that hold positions of public trust, remains a top priority for HSI. Today’s sentence sends a clear message that there will be severe consequences for those who exploit children in anyway and HSI will continue to dedicate our resources to identify these individuals and bring them to justice”