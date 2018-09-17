SAN ANTONIO — Former Bexar County Sheriff Susan Pamerleau has been sworn in as the 33rd U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas.

Pamerleau was nominated to the position by President Trump on April 26 and confirmed by the Senate in August.

Pamerleau took the oath of office Monday before Honorable Chief Judge Orlando Garcia ad the John H. Wood United States Courthouse. She is the first woman to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas in its 161-year history.

“I’m ready to get to work… and excited to continue making our communities and our nation safe,” Pamerleau said in a written statement.

“There are great people in the U.S. Marshals Service who do important work, and I look forward to the continued partnership with our federal, state and local law enforcement agencies as we track down fugitives and protect the federal judicial system in the Western District of Texas.”

