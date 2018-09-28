SAN ANTONIO — Former State Senator and convicted felon Carlos Uresti is now being sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission for securities fraud.

The SEC says Uresti and his partner, Stanley Bates, stole $11 million from investors by misrepresenting investments in their company, FourWinds Logistics Laredo.

Uresti was convicted of eleven felonies in connection to his handling of that business on February 22.

Uresti's political career spans two decades. He was first elected in 1997 as State Representative. In 2006, he was elected to the State Senate. In 2016, Uresti was re-elected for a term that ran through 2020.

Read the full litigation from the SEC here.

