Former SAPD officer who shot teen is released from jail. Here's what family has to say.

Family says the teen has significant brain damage.

SAN ANTONIO — The investigation is only beginning in the case of a former San Antonio police officer seen on video shooting, Erik Cantu, in a McDonald's parking lot.

A family member of Cantu is upset the former officer James Brennand is now bonded out of jail. Jesus Salazar said he should be behind bars.

"Very upset about the charges, “he said. "I think the officer poses a significant threat to the community. I think the officer is a flight risk."

Brennand faces two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant for shooting 17-year-old Eric Cantu and his passenger on Oct. 2.

SAPD says Brennand had approached the car driven by Cantu because he believed the car was stolen and that it was the same vehicle that previously got away from him. The officer fired off ten rounds, according to police. Cantu was hit several times.

Salazar tells KENS 5 the car was not stolen.

"That was his car, “he said. "That car was not reported stolen. Erik has no involvement in illegal activity, or gang activity. He was just a young man leading his life."

KENS 5 reached out to SAPD to follow-up on the car issue, and are still waiting on a response. Meanwhile, the Bexar County District Attorney's Office is waiting to take over the case. Salazar called the DA's office on Wednesday.

"To hold this officer accountable to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

Salazar also wants the former cop to speak out about what happened.

"I know he is human just like us," he said. "This was not a mistake. This officer needs to come out with a statement from his attorney's office and apologize. "People just want justice. No one is out to hurt him at all."

The Bexar County District Attorney's Office released the following statement:

Tuesday evening, former officer James Brennand was booked on two warrants for the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The charges stem from the Oct. 2, 2022, shooting of Erik Cantu.

The arrest does not complete the SAPD investigation into the Oct. 2, 2022, shooting. Our office awaits the conclusion of the investigation so that our Civil Rights Division can fully review the case and take whatever action justice demands.

Consistent with the policy of the Civil Rights Division, this case will be presented to a grand jury. We also remain in contact with the Cantu family through their attorney and understand that he remains in critical condition.

According to online court records, a pre-hearing has been set for Brennand next month.

As for Cantu's condition, Salazar said his cousin has significant brain damage because of the bullets that fractured his head. He said the teen is facing heart problems and has internal bleeding.