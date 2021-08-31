Former SAPD officer indicted for charges including attempted first-degree murder in Tennessee

The former SAPD officer was fired and disciplined more than a dozen times during his career.

SAN ANTONIO — A former San Antonio Police Officer was indicted on charges related to an incident that happened in Tennessee on July 13, according to WBIR.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Lee Rakun shot at officers after they responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 3000 block Robeson Road in Tennessee, the TBI said.

When deputies arrived, Rakun who was armed with a gun shot and injured a deputy. The deputy returned fire and hit Rakun, according to TBI. Both were taken to area hospitals.

The Sevier County Grand Jury indicted Rakun on one count of attempted first-degree murder and another count of employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, according to WBIR.