SAN ANTONIO — Kenneth Valdez, a former Special Victims Unit detective with the San Antonio Police Department, has been charged with eight counts of tampering by a grand jury.

The bill of indictment was filed to the Bexar County District Clerk's office on October 16. The charges are related to more than 130 cases assigned to SAPD's SVU unit were not "properly investigated," as City Manager Sheryl Scully announced in November 2017.

Valdez was terminated at the time of the announcement. His unit was assigned to investigate accused sex offenders and family violence cases.

Several of the charges relate to tampering with evidence in an August 11, 2017 investigation, during which prosecutors allege Valdez concealed multiple video recordings, a cell phone, and a buccal swab used to collect DNA.

Valdez also faces charges for false entries made into governmental records.

Sculley had previously said she was "appalled" and "outraged" when she learned of the problem.

"It's imperative that victims... have the utmost confidence that their case will be investigated immediately and thoroughly," Sculley said.

