Former San Antonio police officer indicted for misusing public information

Ronaldo Segovia was accused of checking a license plate number for a "non-police purpose" in May 2019.

SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted a former San Antonio police officer for misusing public information, according to Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

Ronaldo Segovia was accused of checking a license plate number for a "non-police purpose" in May 2019, then taking a photo of the information on his screen and sharing it with a "convicted felon and known criminal," police records revealed.

Segovia was also issued a 30-day suspension in October 2019 for failure to report an assault involving a fellow police officer, Kenneth Moreno, who was also fired in October, records state.

According to suspension records released that year, the incident in which Segovia was issued the indefinite suspension occurred in May. In that incident, Segovia is accused of calling a man who told police he and his family were on the receiving end of threats, police records state.

During that phone call, Segovia claimed that the man reporting the threats was a suspect in a theft of service case. Police, however, said that such a case was never generated.

The Bexar County Grand jury indicted Segovia on two counts of Misuse of Official Information, a third-degree felony.

“This case was brought to our office by the San Antonio Police Department. After a thorough review, the case was presented to a Grand Jury which returned a true bill of indictment,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.