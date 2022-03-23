Former SAPD officer indicted after allegedly placing knee on neck of man

Michael Brewer was charged with unlawful restraint exposing a person to a risk of serious bodily injury.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Grand Jury indicted a former San Antonio police officer on Tuesday, District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a press release.

"The indictment alleges that on Nov. 26, 2019, Brewer intentionally and knowingly by force restrained Matthew Garza without his consent, by restricting Garza’s movements and that Brewer recklessly exposed Garza to a substantial risk of serious bodily injury by place his knee on the head and neck of Garza," the release says.

Unlawful restraint is a third degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison. It could also be a fine of up to $10,000.