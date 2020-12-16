Former San Antonio mayor recovering after mild heart attack

Phil Hardberger, 86, is resting at home. Those close to him are appreciative for the community's thoughts and prayers.

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio mayor Phil Hardberger is recovering at home after suffering a mild heart attack over the weekend.

Hardberger, who is the President of the Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy, was treated for his medical emergency on Sunday.

According to Denise Gross, the Executive Director of Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy, said he is in "good condition and resting at home as he regains his strength."

Gross released a statement to KENS 5, which said:

"We appreciate the community’s thoughts and prayers as he recovers. We look forward to welcoming him back to the park soon."

On Friday, the long-awaited land bridge officially opened at Phil Hardberger Park over Wurzbach Parkway.

The Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge is now open for all to enjoy.



"I hope the people of San Antonio enjoy it. It will be their bridge, forever." ~Phil Hardberger



Read more: https://t.co/oqkaM7eHBH — Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy (@hardbergerpark) December 12, 2020

Hardberger served as the mayor of San Antonio from 2005 to 2009. He is arguably one of the most popular mayors in city history.

"I wanted to move the city forward 25 years in four years," Hardberger said in an interview in 2009. "And I think I did it."

Hardberger's proudest accomplishment was pushing to extend the River Walk.

Eleven years ago, he told KENS 5 he reached his goal to improve San Antonio by targeting the arts.