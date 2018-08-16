Former San Antonio mayor and President Obama Cabinet member Julian Castro has a new book coming out in October, he announced Thursday.

An Unlikely Journey tells the story of his family in America, from my grandmother’s arrival in the United States as a seven-year-old orphan in 1922 to his mother’s fight for civil rights and his upbringing in San Antonio and public service in Texas and Washington, Castro wrote on Facebook.

The book is available for pre-order on Amazon in English or Spanish, or as an audiobook. The former state representative and 2012 DNC keynote speaker's book will be released on October 16, 2018.

