Former President Trump speaks at Mohegan Sun

All eyes were on Luzerne County Saturday night as former President Trump hosted a 'Save America' rally in Wilkes-Barre Township.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Chants of American support filled the inside of Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township as former President Trump took to the podium for his 'Save America Rally'.

"Making America great again is great for our country," said former President Trump.

The former president continued to push his MAGA agenda by getting voters excited and highlighting Republican candidates and causes.

Trump voiced his support for Doug Mastriano for Governor, Dr. Memhet Oz for U.S Senate, and several others on the ticket in November.

Trump spoke to the crowd about the recent raid on his Mar-a-Lago property, how horrible he believes Biden's Student loan debt relief program is, the war between Russia and Ukraine, inflation, and safety in the U.S.

He also added that none of this would have happened if he was still in office.

Trump also teased a presidential run in 2024 but says people have to get out and vote.

"May just have to do it again. But first, we have to win a historic victory for the republican party this November," said Trump.