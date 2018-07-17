SAN ANTONIO — President Bill Clinton is coming to San Antonio Wednesday, July 18, to speak at the 109th Annual NAACP convention.

The former president will be introducing this year’s Spingarn medalist, Willie Brown, Jr. The Spingarn Medal is awarded for the highest achievement of an American of African descent.

Willie L. Brown, Jr., two-term mayor of San Francisco, has been at the center of California politics, government and civic life for four decades.

President Clinton will address NAACP members and delegates from across the country. The week-long conference concludes on Wednesday.

© 2018 KENS