Former NISD employee accused of distributing child pornography, officials say

Thomas McKinley Koog, Jr. worked at the district for 36 years before resigning in September.

SAN ANTONIO — A former Northside Independent School District employee is accused of distributing child pornography.

The suspect has been identified as Thomas McKinley Koog, Jr. The affidavit says between Jan. 1 2019 until on or about Oct. 20 of this year, he "knowingly distributed child pornography."

KENS 5 reached out to NISD for a statement.

Koog was hired by the district in 1985 and worked at several campuses before resigning in September.

Read the full statement here:

We are aware of the allegations presented against former NISD employee Thomas Koog. Northside ISD has cooperated fully with authorities investigating these allegations.

There is no indication that any of the allegations involve any current or former NISD students. The individual was hired by NISD in 1985 and served at several campuses in the district before submitting his resignation on 9/1/2021.