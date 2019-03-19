A former special education teacher with more than a decade of experience in the San Antonio area was arrested Tuesday morning on a $75,000 bond. Gabriel Ginithan is accused of indecency with a child.

According to a spokesperson from North East ISD, Ginithan worked with seventh and eighth grade students in the Special Education program at Lopez Middle School from 2011 to 2018. He was terminated last June.

Prior to his time at NEISD, he worked as a Special Education teacher or case manager at Harlandale ISD, Southside ISD and Northside ISD, dating back to 2003.

According to NEISD, he underwent a FBI fingerprint screening that is done on all employees in the state of Texas.

The alleged victim was in the 9th grade when the district was notified of the complaint. She was a former Lopez student. NEISD notified police, CPS and TEA.