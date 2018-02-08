A former Harlandale ISD police officer is accused of stealing iPads from the district.

A grand jury indicted Asael Contreras, who was arrested for felony theft by a public servant. The indictment says in 2014, Contreras stole the electronics that were valued between $500 and $1,500.

"That's very low integrity. That's not the kind of example you want law enforcement officers to set. When I heard the news, I was pretty upset, considering the fact that we look at them to protect and serve and not to take," former Harlandale ISD student Josh Solis said.

The indictment did not detail how the iPads were utilized, but Solis said he sees it as a theft from all of the district's students.

"Here at Harlandale, it is low-income, so we need all the resources we can get. The reason they probably caught him is because we don't have much assets, as far as iPads go," Solis said. "But I am glad he got caught. I hope this prevents these issues in the future."

Harlandale ISD spokeswoman Natalie Bobadilla sent us this statement:

"Mr. Contreras was first employed with the District on November 1, 2013 and his employment was terminated on May 19, 2016. The District has no further comment on this matter."

© 2018 KENS