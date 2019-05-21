SAN ANTONIO — Former First Lady Laura Bush was in San Antonio Tuesday to deliver the keynote address at the Salvation Army's 2019 Annual Lunch, held at the University of the Incarnate Word.

The Annual Luncheon is the Salvation Army's second-biggest fundraising event of the year. This year marks the organization's 130th anniversary in San Antonio.

Bush served as First Lady of the United States from 2001-2009 during the presidential terms of her husband, George W. Bush.

Earlier this month, Laura Bush's mother, Jenna Welch, passed away at her Midland, Texas home at the age of 99.

RELATED: Former first lady Laura Bush's mother dies in Texas at 99

Watch an extended clip of the speech:

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Get outside and enjoy the smoke-free air in SA's parks

'Save Chick-fil-a' bill passes the Texas House

'Big Bang Theory' finale soars past 'Game of Thrones'

Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' episode with gay wedding