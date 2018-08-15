A former assistant principal at E.T. Wrenn Middle School in Edgewood ISD has been sentenced to six years in prison on his conviction of indecency with a child.

He resigned from his position in 2015 following his arrest for indecency with a child by contact. Campos was taken into custody for an additional felony charge of improper relationship between educator and student.

The teen's family became suspicious as early as summer 2014, after seeing Campos and the teen walk out of a portable classroom on Wrenn's campus, according to the report.

Edgewood ISD police found the victim inside a truck with Campos off campus. The teen was returned to her school and Campos was taken into custody, according to a report from the case.

Campos was hired by the district in 2013 after passing a background check. Campos moved from Memorial High School to Wrenn Middle School in 2014.

© 2018 KENS