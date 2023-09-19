Former deputy arrested after leaving baby in car for hours, BCSO says

Antonio Almaraz, 31, is charged with the felony counts related to the child's injury and being held on $80,000 bond.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says a now-former deputy is facing charges for leaving his two-month-old baby inside a vehicle for about three hours Monday.

Antonio Almaraz, 31, is charged with three felony counts related to the child's injury and being held on $80,000 bond.

BCSO says Almaraz gave conflicting statements, but they were able to determine what happened. Investigators say the former deputy took the baby to a routine pediatrics appointment around 9 a.m. and returned home around 10 a.m.

When Alamaraz returned home, he reportedly turned off his vehicle and went inside, leaving the baby in the car. Around 1 p.m., it was discovered the baby had been left inside the car. The baby was unresponsive and rushed to the hospital.

The baby remains in critical condition.

Almaraz was issued an order of dismissal due to him still being on probationary status with the department, which is Bexar County Sheriff's Office policy. He was hired there in February of 2023. He cannot appeal the dismissal and is not eligible for rehire pending the outcome of the criminal case, BCSO says.

Sheriff Javier Salazar released this statement:

“Given the amount of awareness in the community regarding leaving children unattended in vehicles, there is absolutely no valid excuse for this to have occurred. My family and I are praying for the best possibly outcome for this precious baby.”

