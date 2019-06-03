The State Bar of Texas grievance committee concluded that “in the course of representing a client” LaHood had made a statement that he knew would have a “substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing an adjudicatory proceeding.” They added that his statement had no other purpose than “to embarrass, delay or burden a third person.”

Local media reported that during a murder trial while LaHood was in office, a state district judge testified that he threatened to end an opposing attorney’s law practice. The attorney was Joe Gonzales, who is now the current Bexar County district attorney. LaHood denied making threats and said what got him in trouble was a statement claiming someone was guilty.

“The finding essentially, was that I made statements that I shouldn't have made to the press. That's essentially what the finding was. There was no finding of threats, no finding of criminal behavior, and there was no finding of dishonest behavior,” he said. “The true story is that I have been absolved, exonerated; there was no finding of any threats.”

LaHood accused the San Antonio Express-News of having “malicious intent” with their reporting of what happened during the trial.

“Reckless regard for truthful reporting by the paper and the paper started this domino effect. Which is why you’re here in front of me right now,” he told KENS 5. “It was apparent that they had malicious intent because they used no journalistic investigation to make sure they had the whole story in context. They showed extreme reckless regard for the truth. That’s unacceptable.”

Express-News columnist Brian Chasnoff, who wrote the original report, sent KENS 5 a statement:

“I stand by my reporting. I’ve only reported facts of the incident and its consequences. The State Bar ruled LaHood committed professional misconduct and that was based on a complaint by a local attorney”

Gonzales also sent KENS 5 a statement in response to the State Bar of Texas grievance committee’s ruling:

"I don't have any direct comment other than to say that I am satisfied with the outcome. This reaffirms my belief that the system works, especially regarding the State Bar's ability to police its members -- especially lawyers that are public officials. It is now time to move on. I will be focusing on my continued efforts at keeping this community safe."

LaHood is on probation for a year and must pay $9,700.92 in attorney fee’s and expenses to the State Bar of Texas. He is able to continue practicing law as long as he abides by the agency’s rules. The terms include paying the fees before May 4th and not violating state or federal criminal statutes.