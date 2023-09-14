Former Bishop teacher faces court date as plea deal falls through

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former Bishop teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her own students will be headed back to court next week.
This comes after a plea deal was not reached Thursday.
28-year-old Andrea Peña and her attorneys met before Nueces County 347th Court Judge Missy Medary Thursday afternoon to go over the details of that plea. It was last January when Bishop detectives were alerted to a relationship going on between Pena and one of her students.
Administrators called the police when reports of that relationship surfaced. Both the defense and Nueces County First Assistant District Attorney Angelica Hernandez asked to finalize that deal next week. Pena faces five felony charges, including improper relationship with a student, indecency with a child, sexual assault of a child, online solicitation of a minor and tampering with evidence.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when the next Starlink satellites will be visible over Corpus Christi
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Corpus Christi municipal court says more than 53,000 people have active warrants for misdemeanor violations
- Jose 'JJ' Falcon dies of bone cancer
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.