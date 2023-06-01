Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff accepts role at UTSA

A press release said Wolff will "share his knowledge of goverment, and politics with students, faculty and researchers across a variety of academic programs."

SAN ANTONIO — Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will join UTSA in a non-faculty role, the university said Friday.

He is also expected to give talks and lectures in several departments including business, health and liberal and fine arts.

“Judge Wolff’s unique combination of experience and knowledge will bring UTSA faculty and students a tremendous resource,” said UTSA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Kimberly Andrews Espy. “His contributions will further advance our Classroom to Career initiative and help prepare our students to serve as the business, community and political leaders of tomorrow.”

Wolff will also collaborate with the UTSA Najim Center for Innovation and Career Advancement on guest speakers and mentors. He will also serve as an advisor to the UTSA College for Health, Community and Policy Dean’s Community Lecture series, a thought leadership initiative focused on public policy topics including the economy, transportation, health, affordable housing and other areas.

“After 50 years in public service, I look forward to working with the students, faculty and the leadership at UTSA, sharing what I have learned in my public career and assisting UTSA as it continues to grow as an outstanding Tier One university,” Wolff said.

Wolff retired as Bexar County Judge in 2022 after he held the seat since he was first elected in 2000. Peter Sakai was sworn in as Bexar County judge on New Year's Day.