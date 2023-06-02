Former Bexar County constable asking for new trial

Prosecutors said Barrientes-Vela demanded a man pay money for security at a pavilion at Rodriguez Park in 2019.

SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County constable is asking for a new trial after being found guilty of evidence tampering in September.

In January, Michelle Barrientes-Vela was convicted by jury for evidence tampering and official oppression, which centered around allegations that Vela altered and created her own handwritten cash logs for security at Rodriguez Park on the city’s west side. Other disturbing allegations were made during the course of the trial.

Monday afternoon, KENS 5 learned that she filed a motion for a new trial. Her attorney is blaming the prosecution's conduct for depriving her of the right to a fair trial.

But, the district attorney has previously said about this case, "no one is above the law."