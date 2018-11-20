SAN ANTONIO — A former jail guard with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has pleaded guilty to a federal charge related to a scheme to smuggle methamphetamine to inmates.

29-year-old Gabriel Robert Ortiz appeared in court on Tuesday, where he entered a guilty plea for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In July, the Justice Department announced that Ortiz and 26-year-old Ruben Hernandez, a fellow former BSCO guard, had been charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Hernandez is also charged with one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Federal authorities say the men carried out the scheme from May 4, 2018 to June 22, 2018.

Ortiz is set for sentencing on Feb 19, 2019. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Hernandez's trial is scheduled to begin in January of next year.

