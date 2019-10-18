COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Judson Independent School District is taking extra security precautions following a selfie with a racial slur and profanity.

According to district spokesperson Steve Linscomb, the fallout from the social media post is pick-up and drop off for the student athletes, more officers at the game and fans won’t be allowed to linger at the conclusion of the game.

Comal Independent School District officials launched an investigation Friday morning after calls of concern and the social media was sent to the central office.

School officials confirm the students in the picture are members of the Smithson Valley JV football team. The players took a victory selfie for Instagram after defeating rival Judson, Executive director of communications Steve Sanford said.

Officials believe someone took the photo, inserted the ‘N’ word and profanity. Then, the unknown source reposted the image inciting controversy.

Sanford said after speaking with the students who laid out their social media timelines they determined the derogatory post was altered content.

“We don’t have anything that says these students posted the derogatory and racist statement,” He said.

Superintendent Andrew Kim sent out a letter detailing their investigation and its current outcome.

“If evidence is gathered that indicates that the image in question was posted by any of our students, they will be disciplined to the fullest extent possible,” Kim said.

He said at this time the district will assume the innocence of the players until proven otherwise.

“You know social media has its good and bad,” Sandford said. “They used it for good to celebrate their game last night. And, now someone has turned it for bad.”

Kim said the district is continuing to investigate the matter to find out who posted it.